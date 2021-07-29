Thursday, 29 July 2021

Real Audio

Cuba exceeds 9,000 cases of Covid-19 in one day

Pin It

Cuba reported today that more than 9,000 cases of Covid-19 were detected, and reiterated the need to redouble self-care in the midst of the pandemic peak the Caribbean country is experiencing.

stop covid 19 foto pixabayFrancisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, reported 9,323 people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A total of 43,593 people are hospitalized, of whom 43,243 are clinically stable, 350 are in intensive care, 201 are in serious condition and 149 are in critical condition, said Durán in a televised press conference. From March 2020 to date, 358,378 people have fallen ill with SARS-CoV-2 in Cuba.

The specialist informed that 8,16 thousand 16 medical discharges were granted to patients who suffered from Covid-19, and the number of recovered patients reached 312,169.

Durán regretted the death of 68 people in the last hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,560.

The epidemiologist informed that eight million 945 thousand 84 anti-Covid-19 doses were administered in the Caribbean island through health intervention mechanisms, intervention studies and clinical trials.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.