Cuba exceeds 9,000 cases of Covid-19 in one day

Cuba reported today that more than 9,000 cases of Covid-19 were detected, and reiterated the need to redouble self-care in the midst of the pandemic peak the Caribbean country is experiencing.

Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, reported 9,323 people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A total of 43,593 people are hospitalized, of whom 43,243 are clinically stable, 350 are in intensive care, 201 are in serious condition and 149 are in critical condition, said Durán in a televised press conference. From March 2020 to date, 358,378 people have fallen ill with SARS-CoV-2 in Cuba.

The specialist informed that 8,16 thousand 16 medical discharges were granted to patients who suffered from Covid-19, and the number of recovered patients reached 312,169.

Durán regretted the death of 68 people in the last hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,560.

The epidemiologist informed that eight million 945 thousand 84 anti-Covid-19 doses were administered in the Caribbean island through health intervention mechanisms, intervention studies and clinical trials.