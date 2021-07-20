Cuba thanks Celac for donation to confront Covid-19

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked on Monday the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) for the donation of 800 thousand syringes with needles to face Covid-19.

Through his official Twitter account, the Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the intergovernmental mechanism, with Mexico as pro tempore president, for the solidarity as part of the regional plan to confront the pandemic.

Today more than ever, Celac's joint cooperation is necessary,' wrote the head of Cuban diplomacy.

The shipment to the Caribbean nation is added to the deliveries of mechanical ventilators and vaccines to other countries contained in the strategy of this integrationist bloc to counteract the impact of the health emergency.

Cuba is experiencing the third outbreak of Covid-19 and the day before reported 6062 people diagnosed with the disease, while 43,569 people have been confirmed as active.

The Caribbean nation has three immunization schemes against the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which exceed the limit imposed by the World Health Organization (50 percent) to be declared vaccines.

The territory is advancing in the inoculation process of its population, and to date, 3,282,912 people have received at least one dose.

With information from Prensa Latina news agency