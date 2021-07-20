Holguin alert before the worst outbreak of Covid-19

In view of the sustained pandemic peak of Covid-19 in the province of Holguin, epidemiological surveillance and the demand for compliance with sanitary measures and social distancing, established as an effective way to contain the chains of contagion, which confirm a high transmissibility of the virus in the 14 municipalities of the territory, with 416 positive patients reported so far in July, a figure that already exceeds the total of the previous month.

Strategies continue to be aimed at the early identification of patients and the control and follow-up of all contacts of infected persons in view of the high number of autochthonous cases. In the last three days, this northeastern Cuban region -which in 2020 had a low incidence of the disease- has registered the highest statistics during the pandemic -(308)-18/06/21, (402)-17/06/21-(380)-16/06/21-.

Due to this unusual health emergency, worsened by the increase in confirmed cases without precise sources of infection and the circulation of five new strains of SARS CoV-2 virus, active screening - with greater effectiveness of the epidemiological survey - and control of outbreaks are reinforced; in addition, diagnosis and treatment of positive patients are expedited and hospital capacities are expanded for their timely medical assistance depending on the symptoms and risks associated with chronic communicable diseases.

The Fermín Valdés Domínguez Military Hospital and the Lucía Íñiguez Surgical Clinic Hospital receive the most life-threatening patients. There are 56 positions for the care of serious and critical cases with the possibility of increasing to more than 200 if necessary.

Based on the new health protocol for dealing with Covid-19 and the need to optimize the use of resources, home isolation of contacts of confirmed cases - who qualify for this clinical-epidemiological surveillance for 14 days in homes that meet the conditions - is assisted by the family doctor and nurse and supported by community factors.

Holguín insists on the protection of the most vulnerable groups, on keeping children and the elderly at home, on self-care and responsible citizen behavior in social environments. The suspension of public transportation of passengers, the restriction of the circulation of private means of transportation until 3:00 pm and the mobility of people in the city after that time remain in force.

As part of the actions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the work environment, state sanitary inspections and teleworking are being increased. Since one month ago, the work activity has been reduced until 01:00 pm. In the province, commercial establishments are looking for alternatives for a better organization of the sale of basic products and to avoid agglomerations.

Likewise, in the capital municipality, epicenter of the pandemic in the territory, the sanitary intervention with the Abdala vaccine, authorized for emergency use in the country, is advancing. The first to receive it have been the elderly, but in total more than 269 thousand inhabitants, almost 90 percent of the general population of the city, will benefit from this anti-Covid-19 immunization process. At this stage, children under 19 years of age, pregnant women and people convalescing from the disease are excluded.



