Epidemiological situation of Covid-19 in Holguin described as complex

The province of Holguin maintains a complex epidemiological situation due to Covid-19 as 233 new positive cases were confirmed on Monday, a new record number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

After processing 2,267 real-time PCR samples, 28 imported and 205 autochthonous cases were diagnosed.

The imported cases correspond 21 to the municipality of Holguin, two to Moa and Baguanos and with one case the territories of Mayari, Banes and Gibara.

The autochthonous cases correspond to 79 in the municipality of Holguin, 45 in Moa, 41 cases in Mayari, 18 in the municipality of Urbano Noris, seven cases in Cueto, five in the municipality of Banes, four in Antilla, three in Rafael Feyre, two cases in Gibara and one case each in Baguanos and Cacocum.

With the new confirmed cases, the province already accumulates, since the beginning of the pandemic, eight thousand 228 patients with the disease. In the last 15 days, more than 2,300 autochthonous cases have been confirmed, which evidences the increase in the incidence rate in the province, which is 226 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The territories with greater complexity with incidence rates above the provincial average are: Cueto, Moa and Holguin.

There are still 657 active outbreaks and nine events, figures that have increased considerably in the last few days, which shows the high dispersion of the virus in the territory.

To date, 976 patients, 1,923 suspects and 525 persons in contact surveillance centers have been admitted as confirmed cases in the province of Holguin.

Eight patients are reported to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Dr. Fermín Valdez Domínguez Military Hospital, three in critical condition and five in serious condition. Seven patients, two in critical condition and five in serious condition, are in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

During the day, 136 clinical discharges were confirmed, so six thousand 566 patients have been recovered in the province since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cuba.