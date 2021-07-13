Health workers in Holguin condemn destabilization attempts in Cuba.

Workers of the University Pediatric Hospital "Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja" in Holguín province reject destabilizing and opportunistic actions aimed at discrediting the Cuban government's management and undermining the unity of the people with the purpose of generating chaos and social instability.

They expressed their support for a sovereign nation without foreign interference and expressed their opposition to the ignominious and disinformation campaigns through social networks, which take advantage of the worst outbreak of Covid-19 and the economic shortages in the country, aggravated by the tightening of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, to try to break the will of Cubans.

Dr. Michel Leyva Tamayo, director of this distinguished health institution in the eastern region, ratified the commitment to continue providing high quality medical assistance as a conquest of the Revolution and to redouble efforts in the fight against the pandemic in view of the current complex epidemiological scenario.

In this hospital center with 50 years of experience in comprehensive pediatric care, more than 270 infants have been diagnosed with the disease so far this year; none of them have died.