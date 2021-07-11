Sunday, 11 July 2021

Abdala vaccine for population intervention in Holguín,.

To start, gradually, the population intervention in Holguin, 30 thousand bulbs, about 300 thousand doses, of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine arrived here, whose effectiveness is 92.28 percent and has the authorization for emergency use from the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed).

The valuable cargo was received at the wholesale warehouses of the Empresa Comercializadora y Distribuidora de Medicamentos (Emcomed) of the province, in the morning hours of this Sunday, after its arrival in the city of Holguin from Havana.

Aliuska Escobar Soria, general director of Emcomed in this northeastern province, informed that it is a great responsibility for this entity and its workers to receive the Abdala vaccine, which will be quickly distributed to the pl
"Abdala", the result of the work and tenacity of the scientists of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), is the first vaccine of its kind manufactured by a laboratory in a Latin American and Caribbean country.

Likewise, a few days ago, more than 280 single-dose bulbs of Soberana Plus entered the country to immunize convalescent Health and ENCOMED workers from COVID-19.


With information from Lourdes Pichs Rodríguez (Ahora).

 

