US blockade harms neonatal surgery in Holguín, Cuba

Neonatal surgery is one of the health system branches in Holguín province hit after the hardening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade on Cuba, with a negative impact on the Regional Center dedicated to this field, located in the Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja children hospital.

The damages of this genocidal policy of the North American government are shown within hospitals in the lack of supplies, such as probes, sutures, prosthetic material, meshes for surgical treatment and medicines, despite which an index of survival greater than 96 percent in the last five years.

Dr. Yanet Hidalgo, head of the pediatric surgery service, specified that despite the limitations caused by the US blockade, the Cuban State gives the highest priority to this population sector through the distribution of medical supplies with which the vitality of the center, specialized in the treatment of congenital malformations in newborns.

It meant the introduction of advanced technologies such as intestinal surgery without a colostomy and the application of various ventilation modalities in diaphragmatic hernia, based on the work of multidisciplinary teams.

Nelvis Ochoa, mother of a girl treated at this center and resident in San Andrés town, in the main municipality, underlined the love and dedication of the professionals to improve themselves on a daily basis and achieve an excellent service within the specialty of pediatric surgery. , one of the priorities of the Maternal and Child Care Program (PAMI).

He also enunciated the benefits of the Cuban Revolution to provide this service for free and promote innovative solutions aimed at improving the quality of life of infants.

Neonatal surgery encompasses a wide range of surgical procedures performed in newborns that require high specialization and the use of advanced technologies, which is why as of 2009 this service was extended to patients in the neighboring provinces of Las Tunas, Granma. , Guantánamo and Santiago de Cuba, specifies the Cuban network of science.

Among the malformations treated in the medical institution stand out those of the lung, the digestive tract, defects of the abdominal wall, esophageal atresia, high risk and complexity, which require human and material resources for the survival of children.

The blockade imposed by the United States since 1962 has caused millions in damages to the health sector, despite which Cuba guarantees access, free and quality care, protection and recovery services to all citizens, according to the page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This inhumane law, the portal abounds, denies access to medical technologies of American origin with more than 10 percent of components from that country, which has negative impacts on national programs such as Maternal and Child Care, Serious Patient Care , Comprehensive Program for Cancer Control and towards various projects aimed at the prevention of Noncommunicable Diseases.

The Octavio de la Concepción y de la Pedraja Pediatric Hospital was founded on October 10, 1971 and has a capacity of 500 beds for care in specialties such as oncohematology, surgery, cardiology, among others, with significant results in improving the children's quality of life. / By Eileen Molina - ACN / Taken from Al Dia.