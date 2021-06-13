Cuba's first clinical trial in pediatric population approved

The Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) approved the first clinical trial to be carried out in the country in the pediatric population with the vaccine candidate against COVID-19, developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV).

The approved study is a Phase I/II, sequential, open, adaptive and multicenter trial, which aims to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the prophylactic vaccine candidates FINLAY-FR- 2 (Soberana 02), applied in two doses and one dose of FINLAY-FR-1A (Soberana Plus), separated by 28-day intervals.

This three-dose schedule is the same as that applied to the adult population. It will be carried out in ages three to 18 years, divided into two groups, starting with adolescents aged 12 to 18 years, followed by the group of children aged three to 11 years.

The approval issued by the CECMED is based on the current epidemiological context, with the considerable increase of positive cases in the pediatric population and based on the safety and immunogenicity results shown by the vaccine candidates, as part of the Phase I and Phase II clinical trials.

Both candidates, already applied to thousands of people, have proven to be safe and well tolerated in adults, both in the clinical trials conducted and in the intervention study, and the immunogenicity results obtained in phases I and II are consistent and allowed progress to phase III, which is currently underway.

Up to May 27, 2021, there are 18,249 confirmed cases of the virus in this population group, of which 983 are children under one year of age. Although most of the children suffer from the disease in a mild form, it is dangerous because of the complications they may suffer during the period of infection and the subsequent sequelae left by the disease.

In this context, vaccination would play a fundamental role as it could have a very positive effect in containing the progression of this disease.

The director of CECMED, MSc. Olga Lidia Jacobo Casanueva explained that the process of evaluation and approval of this clinical trial has been very rigorous, complying with the requirements demanded in pediatric populations.

She stated that it is necessary, in view of the complex epidemiological situation, to protect our children so that they can return to normality in a short period of time, attend school, play, go for walks and carry out their daily activities, as well as to ensure peace of mind in the family.

With information from CECMED