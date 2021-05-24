Regional Neonatal Surgery Center in Holguin achieves high survival rates.

As a result of the work of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, the Regional Center for Neonatal Surgery, located in the city of Holguin, maintains a survival rate of more than 96 percent in the last five years, an indicator that shows Cuba's progress in the public health sector.

Dr. Yanet Hidalgo, head of the pediatric surgery service, said that in this facility, which belongs to the Octavio de la Concepción y de la Pedraja Pediatric Hospital, newborns with different types of congenital malformations from the five eastern provinces receive medical attention.

He specified that among the anomalies attended, abdominal wall defects, diaphragmatic hernia, digestive tract malformations, including anorectal malformations and esophageal atresia stand out, which accumulate the highest risks for survival, a follow-up that constitutes one of the priorities of the Maternal and Infant Attention Program.

Hidalgo emphasized that the center also performs operations in other specialties such as neurosurgery, ophthalmology, urology, among others, and maintains the application of modern treatment protocols and the introduction of new techniques such as surgery without colostomy, videoendoscopy, in order to improve the quality of life of the patients.

The specialist also referred to the priority given to the service in the midst of the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba and the global crisis generated by the COVID-19, which has allowed maintaining vitality in the midst of the complex scenario.

Since 2009, by decision of the Ministry of Public Health, neonatal surgery services were regionalized in order to take advantage of human resources, follow-up and existing technologies for the care of this high-risk population group.

Currently, the facility takes in patients from Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Guantánamo, Las Tunas and Holguín and infants over 28 days old, with complex pathologies, exceptionally referred with the aim of improving their survival, Yanet pointed out.

With information from CAN



