Around 70,000 Cubans immunized with Abdala in health intervention

About 70 thousand Cubans have been immunized in the country with the anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate Abdala, as part of the health intervention that began on Monday among students of Medical Sciences, health workers, the BioCubaFarma Business Group, risk groups and selected territories, the Ministry of Public Health announced today.

The figure corresponds to the accumulated figure for Monday and Tuesday, while this Wednesday the health intervention also began in Havana in the municipalities of Regla, Guanabacoa, East Havana and San Miguel del Padrón, and is expected to cover 396,382 inhabitants of the capital in the coming days.

As of May 25, the municipalities of Arroyo Naranjo, Boyeros and Cotorro will be incorporated to the immunization with the Abdala vaccine candidate, which is expected to immunize 382,016 individuals, for a total of 778,398.

Similarly, in the second stage of health intervention in Havana, from the second half of June until August, Sovereign 02 will be applied to the population of Plaza, Playa, Centro Habana, Old Havana, Cerro, 10 de Octubre, La Lisa and Marianao.

In turn, in Santiago de Cuba, Matanzas, Pinar del Río and the Special Municipality Isla de la Juventud, the structural conditions, certification of clinical sites and selection of personnel and their training are being prepared to start this health action there; other territories and risk groups will also be incorporated according to the schedule.

Dr. José Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, recently pointed out that all the processes comply with the ethical standards approved for research on human beings, have methodological procedures, have an insurance plan and will be carried out according to the productive escalation.

Advancing in the vaccination of different population groups should contribute to a decrease in the number of sick and dead people, in addition to promoting a possible decrease in transmission, which would allow a gradual return to social and economic activities throughout the national territory, said the Minister of MINSAP.