Holguin will start intervention with Abdala vaccination candidate

The province of Holguin is getting ready for the intervention with the Abdala vaccine candidate, with workers of the Public Health sector, as part of the study carried out in Cuba to vulnerable and high risk groups.

According to Dr. Katia María Ochoa Aguilera, provincial health director, in a meeting of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP), the intervention of a universe of 45,375 people is foreseen, which includes 38,433 health workers, 7,332 students of Medical Sciences and personnel at risk linked to the sector.

Ochoa informed that the intervention study should begin after the certification of all the scenarios, a process that should take place between next Saturday and Sunday.

The conditions established in the protocol have been created for the opening of 47 clinical sites and 69 vaccination points that include the 14 municipalities of the province, where 276 doctors and 416 nurses, as well as other qualified professionals, will provide their services, the directive added.

Vaccination with this candidate, promoted by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), consists of three doses: one on day zero, another at 14 days and the last at 28 days.

The purpose of the controlled intervention trial is to evaluate the direct and indirect effects of vaccination with the candidate designed by the CIGB in population groups at high risk of infection, disease and spread of Covid-19.



