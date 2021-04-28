Wednesday, 28 April 2021

New research works to fight Covid-19 in Cuba

Along with experts and scientists, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reviewed the new research works to curb Covid-19 incidence and consequences in lungs.

During the meeting, the Cuban president learned that coronavirus prognosis models for the coming weeks show an unfavorable trend, mainly in Havana and Matanzas provinces.

Mathematician Raul Guinovart urged to reinforce control measures at primary health care so that the population becomes aware of the danger.

Diaz-Canel was informed about the results of phase I of clinical trials to treat lung lesions by using stem cells, which involved 49 people who recovered from Covid-19.

Macias Abraham, director of the Institute of Immunology and Hematology, explained the effectiveness of this treatment that was administered on a small scale and led to the recovery of over 50 percent of lung injuries.

According to Abraham, once the study is assessed, its use will be conducted to those with severe lung damage.

At the meeting, specialists presented new research works targeting to coronavirus-caused lung injuries.

It is about the use of computer apps to evaluate coronavirus-caused severe pneumonia through chest X-rays and computerized axial tomography (CAT).

On the other hand, Pedro Pablo Gonzalez, president of the Cuban Society of Imaging, assured that this Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool is already being used in some provinces and will allow better management of patients.

