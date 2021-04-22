People with chronic diseases can be vaccinated in Cuba

People suffering from any chronic disease can be vaccinated, as long as they are stable and the treatment does not interfere, claimed on Wednesday experts from the Cuban Finlay Vaccines Institute

'However, we suggest that they consult with the doctor that treats them,' according to a message posted by this scientific center on Twitter.

In short, community doctor's offices will become the clinical places for the beginning of the first mass vaccination phase against Covid-19 in Cuba.

'On Saturday, April 24, Havana must be ready for this process that will be carried out with vaccine candidates Abdala, from the Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB); and Soberana 02, from the Finlay Vaccines Institute.'

Vaccination will start once the country's leaders determine the date, in order to include 1,700,000 people, with an average of 85 people per doctor's office every day.

Cuba also has three other vaccine candidates to fight the pandemic. The Finlay Vaccines Institute has also produced Soberana 01 and Soberana Plus, the only one devised for convalescing patients; and Mambisa, from CIGB, created to be nasally administered.

Cuba on Wednesday reported 1,006 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours due to complications from this disease, so the total number of cases with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the pandemic, rose to 96,760 and the death toll soared to 547 since March, 2020.