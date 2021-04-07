U.S. blockade limits technical orthopedics services in Holguín

The U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed against Cuba for nearly six decades has directly affected the import of components necessary for the manufacture of equipment for the Technical Orthopedics Laboratory in the province of Holguin, one of the programs prioritized on the Caribbean island.

Components such as veltro, foam rubber and other types of accessories are currently in limited quantities or are not available, essentially due to the measures imposed by the blockade, a genocidal policy of the U.S. administration towards the Caribbean Island.

Niurka Mayo, head of production of the entity, told the Cuban News Agency that these materials are used in the manufacture of prostheses for lower and upper limbs, corsets and girdles, as well as other means for the correction of severe disabilities, which are in great demand among this sector of the population.

He pointed out that in order to continue providing the service, which benefited more than 7,000 patients at the end of 2020, technological innovation solutions are applied for the use of domestically produced raw materials, including the reduction of the veltro from 50 to half in the manufacture of girdles, the use of buckles and elastic material to join pieces of two or more parts, for example, posture correction devices.

He also said that these alternatives guarantee the vitality of the workshop, one of the largest in Cuba, and the satisfaction of patients, in order to provide them with the fullest possible life and self-validism in daily tasks, according to their physical and cognitive conditions.

The blockade also limits the program for the delivery of wheelchairs, which requires for the assembly of these technical means, essential for the social insertion of prostrate persons or victims of accidents.

Alberto Bermúdez, provincial vice-president of the Cuban Association of Persons with Physical and Motor Disabilities, explained that the coercive measures of the blockade also extend to non-governmental organizations, which are prevented from donating this type of utensil to the Antillean nation.

Even when these components are delivered, the quality is often affected by the absence of the materials needed to finish the pieces, although the Cuban government makes extraordinary efforts to provide chairs, with priority to school children, the director said.

These two programs also include the high costs of importing the necessary equipment for the integral rehabilitation of people with disabilities, which begins in Cuba from the early ages until adulthood and constitutes one of the main achievements of the Revolution in the field of human rights.

With information from ACN