Phase III clinical trial of Abdala vaccine successfully advance

Phase III of the Abdala (CIGB-66) clinical trial is going on successfully in Santiago de Cuba, one of the municipalities in the far southeast of the country involved in demonstrating the efficacy of this anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate of national production.

Yanet Veranes, municipal director of Public Health, confirmed the positive progress of this stage which began on Monday, March 22 at the Saturnino Lora hospital, with the inoculation of the immunogen to volunteer students from the universities of Oriente and Medical Sciences, and since yesterday started in the rest of the clinical sites chosen for the test.

Jacqueline Delgado, director of the Camilo Torres polyclinic -one of the scenarios of the research- commented to the Cuban News Agency the intervention of around 25 workers among technical staff (doctors, nurses, laboratorians, pharmacists) and support staff (custodians and hygiene assistants).

With a well-structured flowchart: reception area, vital signs consultation, inclusion, laboratory for blood extraction, vaccinatory and observation room for possible adverse events, the inoculation of the first dose of the immunogen to 1,000 volunteers in 10 days is foreseen here, he said.

According to the doctor, this health area has accumulated experience in good clinical practices, as a participant in the trial of the therapeutic vaccine against lung cancer CIMAvax-EGF and pneumococcus, although the latter could not be carried out - as yet - due to the irruption of COVID-19.

At 45 years of age, Idalmis Kindelán volunteered to participate in this study, despite her chronic non-communicable pathologies (arterial hypertension and hyperthyroidism, both currently compensated), and stated that she had no adverse reactions after the injection and felt in perfect condition.

Kindelán, on his birthday, thanked the Cuban Government, scientists, researchers and professionals of the Public Health system for their efforts in obtaining vaccines to stop the pandemic.

Complete families of Camilo Torres will contribute to the final result of this battle against the infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus; this is confirmed by that of Segundo Calzado, because he, his wife and daughter, went to the clinical site to receive the first dose of CIGB-66 and assured to return on April 7 and 21 for the following doses.

