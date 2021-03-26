Friday, 26 March 2021

Real Audio

Phase III clinical trial of Abdala vaccine successfully advance

Pin It

Phase III of the Abdala (CIGB-66) clinical trial is going on successfully in Santiago de Cuba, one of the municipalities in the far southeast of the country involved in demonstrating the efficacy of this anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate of national production.

abdala candidato vacunal f cubadebateYanet Veranes, municipal director of Public Health, confirmed the positive progress of this stage which began on Monday, March 22 at the Saturnino Lora hospital, with the inoculation of the immunogen to volunteer students from the universities of Oriente and Medical Sciences, and since yesterday started in the rest of the clinical sites chosen for the test.

Jacqueline Delgado, director of the Camilo Torres polyclinic -one of the scenarios of the research- commented to the Cuban News Agency the intervention of around 25 workers among technical staff (doctors, nurses, laboratorians, pharmacists) and support staff (custodians and hygiene assistants).

With a well-structured flowchart: reception area, vital signs consultation, inclusion, laboratory for blood extraction, vaccinatory and observation room for possible adverse events, the inoculation of the first dose of the immunogen to 1,000 volunteers in 10 days is foreseen here, he said.

According to the doctor, this health area has accumulated experience in good clinical practices, as a participant in the trial of the therapeutic vaccine against lung cancer CIMAvax-EGF and pneumococcus, although the latter could not be carried out - as yet - due to the irruption of COVID-19.

At 45 years of age, Idalmis Kindelán volunteered to participate in this study, despite her chronic non-communicable pathologies (arterial hypertension and hyperthyroidism, both currently compensated), and stated that she had no adverse reactions after the injection and felt in perfect condition.

Kindelán, on his birthday, thanked the Cuban Government, scientists, researchers and professionals of the Public Health system for their efforts in obtaining vaccines to stop the pandemic.

Complete families of Camilo Torres will contribute to the final result of this battle against the infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus; this is confirmed by that of Segundo Calzado, because he, his wife and daughter, went to the clinical site to receive the first dose of CIGB-66 and assured to return on April 7 and 21 for the following doses.

With information from ACN

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Carmina's passion and profession, caring for affectionate animals

    For almost four decades Carmina Iralda Pupo has been working as a professional in Veterinary Medicine. She is well known in the city of Holguin for her skills, knowledge and sensitivity in favor of the welfare and health of animals.Aware of the responsibility and dedication that their care and protection demand, she strives to guarantee prevention, accurate diagnoses, effective treatments and control of the diseases they suffer or can transmit to humans.

  • Covid-19: New measures in Holguin.

    Just by reviewing the latest figures, the current situation of Covid-19 incidence in Holguin is frightening. But more than frightening, it is a supreme call before a red light bulb on, which needs to be turned off as soon as possible because if it remains as it is, then the latent problem of today will worsen even more, and the consequences may be extremely painful in a few days' time.

  • Holguín guarantees transportation to indispensable personnel in the face of limited autochthonous transmission phase.

    Holguín guarantees transportation to indispensable personnel in the face of limited autochthonous transmission phase.Since in the city of Holguin there is still a suspension of public and private transportation due to the limited autochthonous transmission phase due to the complexity of the epidemiological situation with the resurgence of Covid-19 for more than a month, the Provincial Transportation Company contributes daily to the transportation of health workers and key sectors of the economy under strict compliance with biosecurity protocols.

  • Initiatives are developed in Holguin to promote the habit of reading.

    Many initiatives are promoted in Holguin to encourage reading, an inexhaustible source of knowledge which is also an open door to imagination.

  • Holguinero Ulicer Aguilera to attend athletics Grand Prix in Tunisia

    Holguin javelin thrower Ulicer Aguilera Cruz, para-athlete of the F-13 category, has been preparing since February 15, together with his teammates, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the aim of seeking a good result in the Grand Prix of Tunisia, to be held from February 18 to 22.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.