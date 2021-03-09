Cuban Vaccine started phase III clinical trials in Havana

With a population segment between 19 to 64 years of age the Cuban COVID-19 candidate vaccine SOBERANA-02 started phase III clinical trials Monday in the capital Havana

The process will be assessed on Tuesday and will be extended to all 48 vaccination centers established for the trial, in eight Havana municipalities including 44 thousand 10 volunteers according to health authorities.

The volunteers were previously selected at community doctor’s offices, where they considered each person’s medical records and the volunteers’ willingness to be part of the study.

The trial protocol stipulates the administration of two doses of SOBERANA 02 to a group of the volunteers; another group will be administered three doses and a last group will be given only placebo. Once the study concludes the latter group will be immunized with the vaccine.

Experts will consider if the administration of two doses provides enough immunization or if three doses are necessary to achieve the goal.

