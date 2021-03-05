Friday, 05 March 2021

Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Holguin, Cuba

Molecular Biology Laboratory, a fortress against Covid-19 in Holguin

The fast and reliable results of the processing of some 1,200 samples daily for real-time PCR tests at the Molecular Biology Laboratory (LBM) in the province of Holguin facilitate to Health and Government authorities a better control and management in the containment of Covid-19, which reports a sustained increase of positive cases and great dispersion of the virus since the beginning of 2021.

The start-up of this indispensable health center since November 3 is a technological and scientific strength in the fight against the pandemic in the eastern region.
Its director, First Degree Microbiology specialist Adonis Chacón informed Radio Angulo that to date more than 103,600 samples have been processed, most of which correspond to Holguin patients, although many others from the territories of Granma (22,847), Las Tunas (19,417), Guantánamo (382), Santiago de Cuba (271), Camagüey (516) and Ciego de Avila (500) have been analyzed.
The LBM, located in the distinguished Vladimir Ilich Lenin University General Hospital and equipped with modern and expensive technology in excess of 246,900 pesos, ratifies the country's enormous economic and human efforts in the priority of saving lives.


"We have an RNA extractor and two PCRs, which allows us to simultaneously analyze about 150 samples every four hours with a chain process that does not stop during 24 hours. Samples from evolving cases, admitted suspects, contacts of confirmed cases, travelers are analyzed. We have two organized work shifts involving technologists, doctors, computer scientists and support personnel in charge of logistical assurances," explained Chacón.
The optimal use of the installed capacity and the stable supply of laboratory supplies, despite the difficulties due to the U.S. blockade to access important resources and medical equipment, allow early detection of SARS- CoV-2 positive cases and provide a real response to the complex epidemiological situation in the province and strengthen sanitary surveillance.

"We have more than 90 percent concordance of positivity of the samples and the results are between 24 and 48 hours without delays", which responds to the quality of the procedures and the high qualification of the professionals working in this institution where all biosecurity protocols are complied with and the use of protective means and disinfection of the areas are strictly controlled.
"We have a well-trained and motivated young staff," 35 responsible and committed workers.
"Even, he stressed, we have the strength of four Microbiology residents in training and eight Laboratory students"; nine specialists from Granma and five from Las Tunas have also been trained in this center.

The Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Holguin ratifies its scientific potential and reliability to face the Covid-19 pandemic and reinforces medical services by also assuming in the future studies that provide alternatives to health problems related to genetics, the Mother and Child Program or chronic non-transmissible diseases.
The network of Molecular Biology Laboratories is currently extended throughout almost the entire country, an investment that bets on the development of science and a better quality of life.

Yamila Pupo Otero
Author: Yamila Pupo OteroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
The most read

