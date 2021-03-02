Tuesday, 02 March 2021

Real Audio

Nasalferon will be administered in Cuba to contacts of Covid-19 positive patients.

Pin It

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health will start this Tuesday in Havana the administration of Nasalferon to contacts of positive cases of COVID-19, government authorities informed on Monday at a meeting of the national group for confronting the pandemic.

nasalferon f invasor
The drug is a formulation of recombinant human alpha-2b-interferon for nasal administration, whose immunomodulatory and antiviral properties prevent the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and strengthen the immune system.


According to the Presidency's website, the application of this product of the Cuban biotechnology industry will be carried out in Havana at home, and will be carried out by family doctors and nurses, as well as by students in the last years of their medical studies.
Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales specified that, although the practice should be to isolate all contacts of people confirmed with the disease, in the capital, where the highest number of contagions is reported, similar measures are planned at home.


In this sense, he referred to the realization of daily visits and pointed out that the experience will be systematically monitored to rectify possible deviations, since the validation of this work will lead to the implementation in other parts of the country.


During the meeting, headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the behavior of the pandemic in the Caribbean nation was also analyzed, particularly in several territories where epidemiological indicators have deteriorated in the last 15 days.


The President urged the government leaders of those territories to analyze the causes of the setback, especially in the province of Granma, one of the provinces that had achieved the best results in almost a year of confronting COVID-19.


The situation in Cuba at the end of February continues to be tense, since, as Public Health Minister José Angel Portal explained at the meeting, only in the second month the average number of cases per day was 821.7, which represents an increase of 64 percent with respect to January.


The accumulated lethality rate in the country since March 2020, when the first infections were detected, is 0.64 percent, with 50,590 confirmed patients and 324 deaths.
With information from Radio Habana Cuba

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Nasalferon will be administered in Cuba to contacts of Covid-19 positive patients.

    The Cuban Ministry of Public Health will start this Tuesday in Havana the administration of Nasalferon to contacts of positive cases of COVID-19, government authorities informed on Monday at a meeting of the national group for confronting the pandemic.

  • Holguín insists on effective control of pandemic containment

    The fact that in the whole month of February the province of Holguin reported daily positive cases of Covid-19, a total of 512 (most of them autochthonous), a number higher than the accumulated figure for 2020, alerts about the decrease of risk and the non-compliance of biosecurity measures aimed at preventing and avoiding its contagion and spread, in spite of the government and Health authorities' efforts to contain it since March 18 of last year when the first patient was diagnosed.

  • Holguin strengthens pediatric care in the face of Covid-19 outbreak

    At the University Pediatric Hospital "Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja" in the province of Holguín, health protection measures are intensified and effective medical protocols are implemented in view of the increase of Covid-19 positive children under 18 years of age, reported since the beginning of 2021 as a consequence of the decrease in the perception of risk and the irresponsibility and indiscipline of citizens in complying with biosecurity protocols to contain the transmission of this disease.

  • Cuba expands its presence on the Internet

    The presence of Cubans on the Internet continues to grow along with the progress in the country's informatization process, according to the reports Digital 2021: Global General Report and Digital 2021 Cuba, prepared by the specialized creative agency We Are Social and Hootsuite.

  • Biden's decision on immigration benefits family reunification

    President Joe Biden's decision to revoke Donald Trump's ban on legal immigration for family members of U.S. citizens and residents today opens new possibilities for reunification processes.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.