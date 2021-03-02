Nasalferon will be administered in Cuba to contacts of Covid-19 positive patients.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health will start this Tuesday in Havana the administration of Nasalferon to contacts of positive cases of COVID-19, government authorities informed on Monday at a meeting of the national group for confronting the pandemic.



The drug is a formulation of recombinant human alpha-2b-interferon for nasal administration, whose immunomodulatory and antiviral properties prevent the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and strengthen the immune system.



According to the Presidency's website, the application of this product of the Cuban biotechnology industry will be carried out in Havana at home, and will be carried out by family doctors and nurses, as well as by students in the last years of their medical studies.

Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales specified that, although the practice should be to isolate all contacts of people confirmed with the disease, in the capital, where the highest number of contagions is reported, similar measures are planned at home.



In this sense, he referred to the realization of daily visits and pointed out that the experience will be systematically monitored to rectify possible deviations, since the validation of this work will lead to the implementation in other parts of the country.



During the meeting, headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the behavior of the pandemic in the Caribbean nation was also analyzed, particularly in several territories where epidemiological indicators have deteriorated in the last 15 days.



The President urged the government leaders of those territories to analyze the causes of the setback, especially in the province of Granma, one of the provinces that had achieved the best results in almost a year of confronting COVID-19.



The situation in Cuba at the end of February continues to be tense, since, as Public Health Minister José Angel Portal explained at the meeting, only in the second month the average number of cases per day was 821.7, which represents an increase of 64 percent with respect to January.



The accumulated lethality rate in the country since March 2020, when the first infections were detected, is 0.64 percent, with 50,590 confirmed patients and 324 deaths.

