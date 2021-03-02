Tuesday, 02 March 2021

Holguín insists on effective control of pandemic containment

The fact that in the whole month of February the province of Holguin reported daily positive cases of Covid-19, a total of 512 (most of them autochthonous), a number higher than the accumulated figure for 2020, alerts about the decrease of risk and the non-compliance of biosecurity measures aimed at preventing and avoiding its contagion and spread, in spite of the government and Health authorities' efforts to contain it since March 18 of last year when the first patient was diagnosed.

The sustained increase of positivity to the new coronavirus has been maintained since the beginning of 2021 and not only the increase in the statistics of infected persons is of concern, but also the number of them without a precise source of infection, the increase of confirmed pediatric patients and the increasing dispersion of SARS CoV-2 throughout the local geography, whose confrontation has tested the response capacity of the Government and the health system in the face of the urgency of investing, not always foreseen, large amounts of material, financial and human resources.


Although this eastern region is below the national average in the incidence of positive cases of the disease, and the more than 1,000 Holguineros infected to date do not constitute the most alarming figure in the country, the epidemiological situation has become more complex as some municipalities have regressed from the new normality to phase III and II, and others to limited autochthonous transmission, such as the provincial capital, with more than 300 thousand inhabitants and its inevitable impact on the restriction of movement, slowing of productive processes, modification in the provision of services and the suspension of the school year in all university centers and in many other educational centers of the territory.


Faced with the worsening of the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of admissions and contacts of confirmed cases, which has led to the opening of new hospital capacities and isolation centers and, therefore, again the mobilization of resources of all kinds just when we insist on a responsible and disciplined citizen action and social distancing in order to cut the chain of contagion.


Almost a year after the pandemic, lifestyles and development plans have had to be modified by major force, with a significant psychological and economic cost.

Despite the experience in handling emergency situations, the strength of the health infrastructure, quality of medical care, effective knowledge management and scientific innovation and community support, the Provincial Defense Council reinforces the implementation of actions, supported by a legal framework (Decree No. 31/2021) and intersectoral response, covering, with risk assessment at each stage, the prevention, mitigation and recovery from the pandemic, as well as increasing the work of health promotion and education.

 

Yamila Pupo Otero
