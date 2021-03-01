Holguin strengthens pediatric care in the face of Covid-19 outbreak

At the University Pediatric Hospital "Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja" in the province of Holguín, health protection measures are intensified and effective medical protocols are implemented in view of the increase of Covid-19 positive children under 18 years of age, reported since the beginning of 2021 as a consequence of the decrease in the perception of risk and the irresponsibility and indiscipline of citizens in complying with biosecurity protocols to contain the transmission of this disease.

For the care of suspected infants, this health institution has a total of 60 beds in four rooms, one of them exclusively for patients with a positive rapid test for SARS CoV-2, who receive immediate antiviral treatment as if they were confirmed cases, and special care is also given to those with comorbidity (asthma, heart disease or diabetes) or infections, Dr. Migdalis Hidalgo Muñiz, a pediatric specialist who has assumed with great responsibility and dedication the coordination of this medical assistance to confront the pandemic, pointed out.

She explained that antiviral drugs such as Interferon and Kaletra are effective in the pediatric population, and that when infection with the new coronavirus is confirmed with PCR, then patients are transferred to the Military Hospital "Doctor Fermín Valdés Domínguez" where hospital surveillance continues by a qualified multidisciplinary medical team attentive to any change in X-rays, electrocardiograms or complementary analyses to evaluate whether or not they progress to a serious condition, because so far no pediatric patient has died in Cuba, which "ratifies the good management and experience of pediatrics in the face of Covid-19".

In view of the worsening epidemiological situation in the territory, the young doctor urged the Holguin family to take greater prevention and health care of the infant-juvenile population because since the beginning of this year more than 300 patients have been treated as suspects at the Pediatric Hospital, a figure much higher than that reported in 2020: "In January we had nine children positive for Covid-19 and in this month, which ended, 15 confirmed [until 02/25/21]. None have been under one year of age, mostly adolescents." In this period, 13 accompanying parents have also been diagnosed with this disease.

She insisted on the importance of early detection of symptoms and early application of treatment to prevent complications of biological infections and psychological sequelae, and reiterated that "all children with severe ARI requiring intensive care are studied with PCR".

She also highlighted the meticulous work, dedication and humanism of the doctors, nursing and logistic support staff who assist patients suspected of Covid-19 at the Provincial Pediatric Hospital: "It is a risk of the profession but there has been no fear in taking on this task, it is difficult, they are exhausting hours, but there is always the satisfaction of a job well done and of having taken the step forward for the health of our children. We have received expressions of affection, from drawings to very emotional letters of gratitude that give us the impetus to continue doing more, saving children is our priority".



"I applaud the decision, the opportunity -and she clarified- not only of those who are in the red zone but of all the people in function of everything going well".

With emotion, she revealed other examples of solidarity in the fight against the pandemic: "We have seen here neighbors who have assumed the guardianship of the children because their parents are positive".

Dr. Lissette del Rosario López, head of the National Pediatrics Group of the Ministry of Public Health, recently reflected: "Children are conceived to grow up in physical and biological health and that is why we all have the mission to take care of them, to take extreme security measures and to live with the certainty that we are going to achieve it, but it is a task for all of us".