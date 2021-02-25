Thursday, 25 February 2021

Treatment applied in Holguin to vulnerable sectors due to high incidence of COVID-19

The application of alternative treatments to vulnerable sectors, in view of the high incidence of COVID-19 positive cases, is part of the measures applied in the province of Holguin for the protection of this population segment, with high probabilities of developing serious stages of the disease.

Alcides Lazo, an official of the Provincial Public Health Directorate, told ACN that the procedures include the administration of PrevenghoVir, a homeopathic medicine used to strengthen the immune system, to patients in nursing homes and social protection centers.

He pointed out that daily screening is also being strengthened in maternity homes, psychiatric hospitals and homes for children without family protection and the prohibition of entry for workers with respiratory conditions indicative of the disease, with more than 50,000 cases diagnosed in Cuba.

The incidence of symptoms among these population groups is very low, with less than one report per day, although a strict surveillance is maintained, which has facilitated that so far no outbreaks of the new coronavirus have been reported in these facilities, the director indicated.

He argued that as part of the containment measures, visits to hospitals and the suspension of outpatient consultations are also being maintained, which contributes to reduce the crowds of people in these health centers, with a high risk of contagion.

Holguín has more than 800 cases diagnosed in the stage of new normality, with the greatest complexity in the municipalities of Mayarí, Sagua de Tánamo, Moa, Antilla and the provincial capital, due to the wide dispersion and active foci of the new coronavirus, for whose control biosecurity measures in primary and secondary health care are maximized.

