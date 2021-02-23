Cuba aims to produce millions of doses of candidate vaccine

The Cuban biopharmaceutical industry is currently seeking to achieve a productive scale-up of millions of candidate doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine, the most advanced vaccine against Covid-19, according to local press reports.

Roselyn Martínez, deputy director of Industrial Operations of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, also reiterated that hundreds of thousands of Cuban candidate have already been produced so as to begin its phase III of clinical trials in March.

Soberana 02 vaccine candidate is produced on a large scale at the Biocen parenteral plant, belonging to the BioCubaFarma Business Group, a leader in Cuban biotechnology.

Biocen´s Director Tamara Lobaina highlighted the collaboration of several specialists in switching, filling, review, inspection, chemical and microbiological analysis, and in everything related to technology transfer.

BioCubaFarma´s President Eduardo Martínez previously tweeted that Cuba has achieved this milestone under incredible hostility without having great resources, but with a clear condition to reach the goal and achieve victory.

Recently, the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry produced the first batch of 150,000 Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, a scientific-technological milestone for the country, and reported that it was already producing the second batch.

