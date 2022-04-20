Ediciones La Luz will present a poetic anthology by a Mexican writer.

The 30th edition of the Havana and to honor the literature of that sister country, Ediciones La Luz, an imprint of the Hermanos Saíz International Book Fair will have Mexico as guest of honor Association (AHS) in Holguin, will bring to the event the poetic anthology "On the Last Day of the World", by Mexican José Emilio Pacheco (1939-2014).

Winner of the Cervantes Prize for Literature, Pacheco is considered one of the most important writers of Mexican and universal literature of the 20th century. Erian Peña, his compiler, commented in a press conference that there are 135 poems that make a journey through his work; from his first book, an adolescent book, to one from 2009.



"En el último día del mundo" treasures a selection of the most representative of his poetry for Cuba, which will allow Cuban readers to know the different stages of Pacheco's work, a solid work, but that varies depending on the stages that its author lived.



"The book has the very special addition, a prologue by Elena Poniatowska, also a Cervantes Prize winner, also Mexican, two Cervantes prizes in the same book, a luxury for the publishing house and for the readers." The text is called "José Emilio Pacheco y los jóvenes" (José Emilio Pacheco and young people) and deals with the author's relationship with young Mexicans.

The anthology "En el último día del mundo" arises from the editorial need to publish in Cuba this renowned author, whose work so far does not circulate in the country.



For his part, Luis Yussef, director of the publishing house of the Holguin artistic vanguard, said that he particularly recommends this text and that it is fortunate to be able to work with it as editor, which also has a beautiful cover design by Robert Ráez.



The poet, essayist, translator and narrator from the Central American country published texts such as "Los elementos de la noche" from 1963, "El reposo del fuego" from 1966, "No me preguntes cómo pasa el tiempo" from 1969, "Irás y no volverás" from 1973, "Islas a la deriva" from 1976, "Desde entonces" from 1980, "Trabajos en el mar" from 1983, and "El silencio de la luna" poems from 1985-1996.