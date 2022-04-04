Holguin celebrates 302nd anniversary of the town and 477th anniversary of Hato

Festivities of traditions, panels, exhibitions, concerts, cultural routes and tributes to outstanding personalities of the city are among the activities that take place today as part of the celebrations this April 4 on the occasion of the simultaneous 477th anniversary of the foundation of Hato and the 302nd of the town of San Isidoro de Holguin.



Armando Machado Tamayo, a specialist in the Municipal Directorate of Culture, told ACN that in this context stands out the VIII José Juan Arrom Colloquium, an online theoretical event organized by the House of Ibero-America in the eastern city in order to promote studies on the cultures of this geographical area, and especially the life and work of the outstanding intellectual from Holguin.



Also outstanding is the master panel La Holguineridad, on the foundation of El Hato, in charge of José Novoa Betancourt and the workshop La ciudad que queremos (The city we want), which is being developed since Friday the first, through which it is intended to exalt the spirit of the city from different points of view and manifestations.