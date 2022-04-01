Characteristics of the Havana International Book Fair 2022 are detailed

The 30th edition of the Havana International Book Fair (FILH) will be held from April 20 to 30 with the presence of guests from 32 countries, according to a press conference held yesterday in Havana.

As the date for the start of this literary festival approaches, the organizing committee summoned the media to detail issues related to venues, schedules and number of guests.

According to Juan Rodriguez, president of the Cuban Book Institute, the distinguishing feature of this edition is the presence of Mexico as the guest of honor, a nation that is receiving this category for the second time in the history of the event.

Rodriguez pointed out how there are special reasons for this to happen and recalled the arrival in Cuba of the Mexican Navy's Huasteco ship, with 26,000 books to participate in the FILH, and for donations.

Santiago Ruiz Sanchez, in charge of cultural affairs at the Mexican Embassy in Cuba, expressed the honor it means for his country to attend this Book Fair, and said that so far the participation of about twenty Mexican writers has been confirmed.

These authors, she said, show different faces of Mexico from poetry, essays, narrative, children's literature, among other genres.

Given the characteristics of the FILH as a celebration of reading, the invited Latin American nation also joins the event with various artistic manifestations, such as dance, theater and visual arts.

Daimarelis Moreno Ronda, director of the Cuban Book Chamber, explained that there will be 93 exhibitors, publishers and distributors.

He also highlighted the union of the historic center of the city with different sub-sites, such as the Palacio del Segundo Cabo, the Colegio San Gerónimo, the Casa Víctor Hugo and the Antiguos Almacenes de Depósito San José center.

He indicated that the tickets purchased by the population will be valid for any day from April 21, when the fair will be open to the public, since the official inauguration will take place on April 20.

These can be purchased in the different municipalities of the capital, in bookstores such as Fayad Jamís, in cultural institutions of the historic center, the Almacenes de San José, among other places.

The fair will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., while on weekends it will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at the same time as on other days.