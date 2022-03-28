Romerías de Mayo will return this 2022 to the presenciality in Holguín

Prensa Latina/Redacción



The XXIX edition of the Romerías de Mayo will return this 2022 to the city of Holguin, after two years of celebrations on digital platforms, its organizers announced Saturday.

The so-called World Festival of Artistic Youths will have as slogan The youths for the peace of the peoples and will dedicate its current call to the 65th anniversary of the assassination of brothers Sergio and Luis Saíz Montes de Oca.

The event is scheduled from May 2 to 8 in the Cuban city of parks, where musical groups, dance and theater companies, researchers, writers, cultural promoters and painters of the country will gather to be part of this Festival of Tradition and Modernity

The event's activities include the International Congress of Thought Memoria Nuestra, dedicated to research and reflection as a platform for decolonization and identity confluences; in addition to the Cámara Azul space for film screenings and the traditional Fiesta de los Abrazos (Festival of Hugs).

According to the promoters, the event will focus on the universality of regional cultures, the interrelation between the arts and generations, experimental and avant-garde exercises and a well-deserved tribute to the founding fathers.

Promoted by the Hermanos Saíz Association, since 1992 the Romerías have been projected as a bastion of cultural diversity and a vehicle for artists to find communication and peace through exchange.

(With information from Prensa Latina)