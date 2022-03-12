National Ballet of Cuba returns to the Eddy Suñol Theater of Holguín

The National Ballet of Cuba is in Holguin, the word is spreading through the different arteries of the city and this singular event is capturing the attention of the inhabitants of the city, both in the social networks and in any of the homes of Holguin.



In 2019, members of this company performed at the Comandante Eddy Suñol Cultural Complex as part of the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of that cultural facility, and they return this time with their director and prima ballerina Viengsay Valdés to offer a varied program to an audience eager for this kind of presentations.



The students of the dance and ballet specialties of the Raúl Gómez García Elementary School of Arts welcomed them to this land with a choreographic show in front of the Saratoga Hotel.



They also visited the emblematic Loma de la Cruz, where they learned about the history of Holguin and enjoyed the spectacular view of the place from where Pope Francis gave his blessing to this city of enchantment.



At a press conference it was announced that the presentations that will take place this Friday and Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in the Raul Camaid Hall of the Holguin Cultural Coliseum include pieces such as "Love Fear Loss", by Brazilian Ricardo Amarante, which is inspired by the life of French singer Edith Piaf.



The program includes works of the international ballet and Cuban choreography, according to Viengsay Valdés, who highlighted among them Suite Géneris, a piece by renowned Cuban choreographer Alberto Méndez, as well as Majísmo, which was very well received in its previous presentations.



The BNC brings to Holguín young figures, recently graduated from the Cuban Ballet School, as well as the first dancers, Anette Delgado and Dany Hernández.