Call for participation in the XII Environmental Film Festival of Gibara, Jibarama 2022

The Provincial Film Center, the Provincial Directorate of Holguin and the Municipal Directorate of Culture in Gibara, the Government of Holguin and the Government of Gibara, call for participation in the XII Gibara Environmental Film Festival, Jibarama 2022, to be held from April 13 to 17 next year.



In 2008, Cuba, and especially the city of Gibara, was chosen as the venue for the Caverna Benavides Latin American Film Festival, which took place in Lebu, Bío Bío region, Chile. Its director Claudia Pino chose the Cueva de los Panaderos (Bakers' Cave) to carry out this cinematographic event due to the popularity achieved by it during the development of the editions of the International Poor Film Festivals, presided by the Cuban filmmaker Humberto Solás. This scenario was the basis for the conce ption of a similar event in the Villa Blanca de los Cangrejos.



The natural potential of the cave as a cinema, as well as the increase in the number of local filmmakers motivated by the development of the International Festival, made it possible to hold a competitive event with the objective of disseminating the work of Cuban creators and, at the same time, to bring them closer to the community through environmental education and the protection of fragile ecosystems.



For the 12th edition, it was decided to define the objective and mission of this event that aims to contribute to the care and protection of the environment with social participation, raising awareness among a wide audience through the exhibition of short films with an environmental theme. Therefore, the name of the event was defined as the Gibara Environmental Film Festival,

Jibarama.



The organizers of the Gibara Environmental Film Festival, JIBARAMA 2022, dedicate this 12th edition to the 205th anniversary of the town of Gibara, to the 55th anniversary of the founding of the Museum of Natural History "Joaquín Fernández de la Vara Pi"; to the 15th anniversary of the creation of the Gibaravisión community telecenter and to the fifth anniversary of the declaration of Gibara as an international tourist destination.



For the XII edition, materials made after 2016 to the present will be accepted.



It will be possible to compete in the following categories: Fiction Short Film, Documentary Short Film, Animation, Cine60 (materials up to one minute long).



Ten materials will be chosen in each category by a Selection Committee composed by the Board of Directors.



All works must be sent with two copies in DVD format, from the launching of this call until March 20, 2022, to the following addresses: Centro Provincial de Cine, Mártires No 77 between Frexes and Aguilera. City of Holguín, Holguín Province, Cuba. CP 80100; or to Jiba Cinema, Luz Caballero No 17 between Independencia and Sartorio, Gibara City, Holguin Province, Cuba, CP 82100.

For more information, interested parties may write to the following e-mail address:

or call +53 24-84-4629 with the Festival's president Juan José Pérez or its director Adiuska Calzadilla González.