Real Audio

Central Committee member exchanges with writers, artists and historians of Holguín

Pin It

Young writers, artists and directors of cultural institutions exchanged this February 15 in the city of Holguin with Roberto Montesino Perez, vice chief of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on the functioning of the Saiz Brothers Association (AHS) in the eastern province.


During the meeting, they discussed the cultural actions that have an impact on Holguin society, as well as the variants to encourage the habit of reading among the new generations.

Members of the association presented the activities they carry out with children in schools, neighborhoods and vulnerable communities, spreading art and literature in this territory.

On the importance of these actions Montesino specified that "the Association contributes from its origins to the cultural life of Holguin, to the cultural promotion of the territory, to the development of the spirituality in our people, which is something in which we insist, to be part of the quality of life of our people and to see the quality of life not only associated to the needs that we have in another order but also to what an organization like the AHS contributes".


"Achieve the space for participation that each member of the Association should have and beyond, adding others who are not members," was the call made by the director and emphasized the importance of defending cultural traditions, "we must ensure that young art increasingly resembles what society needs."


He urged to look for alternatives to promote young people to associate with the AHS and work attractively with the existing resources and means to which responded the representatives of the manifestations of art that develop projects that influence the growth of membership in the province that currently has more than 200 members.


Photo
Montesino also visited the provincial branch of the National Union of Historians of Cuba in Holguin (UNHIC) where Hiram Perez Concepcion, president of the Institution, emphasized the need to make and teach the historical syntheses of the municipalities of the eastern province, he highlighted that only the one of the municipality of Holguin has been concluded since 2010.


"The lack of bibliography of local history in each territory is a matter that must be advanced, those histories at least in a digital way would help a lot to enrich the knowledge and teaching of history in educational centers," said the historian.


They also discussed the things that have been affecting the teaching of history and the actions to be developed to transmit this subject in a motivating way to students and provoke their search for knowledge.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Central Committee member exchanges with writers, artists and historians of Holguín

    Young writers, artists and directors of cultural institutions exchanged this February 15 in the city of Holguin with Roberto Montesino Perez, vice chief of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on the functioning of the Saiz Brothers Association (AHS) in the eastern province.

  • U.S. newspaper highlights training of doctors in Cuba

    A U.S. newspaper on Monday highlighted the training program at the Latin American School of Medical Sciences (Elam) in Cuba, especially for students residing in less favored communities in this North American country.

  • Cuba thanks donation of rice from Chinese company

    Cuban authorities thanked the Chinese company Yutong on Monday for donating 300 tons of rice, worth 210,000 dollars, which reaffirms the friendship between the two peoples. The gratitude was expressed by Deputy Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Deborah Rivas, who thanked the firm for the gesture of solidarity, and ratified the close relations between the company and Cuba. Rivas stressed that Cuba grants great importance to Yutong, a company that it considers a strategic partner to guarantee interprovincial and urban transportation, but which is also a close friend and is willing to lend a hand, as it has demonstrated since 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy Domestic Trade Minister Grisel Avila stressed that the donation is a contribution to mitigate the effects of the intensified economic blockade by the United States against Cuba, and explained that it will be used for social consumption (hospitals, nursing homes) and the population. Yutong’s representative in Cuba, Yang Tengfei, said at the ceremony that the delivery is the true expression of the deep relationship established with the Cuban people in recent years. He added that in the future the company will continue to value the long-term strategic cooperation between the two parties and will contribute to the development of Cuban society, as it has done so far.  

  • Cayo Bariay: Holguín's growing natural attraction

    In Cuba there is a natural park that has a lot of history and attracts today the gaze especially of Europeans for certain mystery, it is Cayo Bariay, in the province of Holguin.

  • -"Science and innovation have answers for everyone", stated Díaz-Canel

      “We have learned that science and innovation have answers for everyone,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on Twitter in reference to the 13th International Congress University 2022, which concludes this Friday

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.