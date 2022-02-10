Renovated facilities for the performing arts in Holguin

The Provincial Council for the Performing Arts (CPAE) in Holguin prioritizes in its work objectives for this year the construction of new spaces and the repair and maintenance of several venues of its artistic companies, which will guarantee greater comfort in the creative processes and to the public attending the performances.

Yanet Pérez, president of the CPAE, told ACN that among the restored venues is the venue of the Alas Buenas theater company, which underwent a total repair without losing the building's heritage values.



Work has been carried out in this space since 2021, first of all by replacing the roof of the second part of this house with cast slabs, which will allow for greater durability in the repairs being carried out.



Other major works are being carried out in the former Casa del Ballet, current headquarters of the Rodrigo Prats Lyric Theater of Holguín, starting with a gradual intervention that began with the small board, which has been enlarged to create new spaces for the movement of the artists of one of the groups with the largest number of members, he explained.



In addition, the external stage and dressing rooms were rescued and enlarged on this site, while work is being done on the restoration of the carpentry, masonry and the replacement of the electrical system of the entire house, which will make possible the presentation of the group in different formats and will offer new areas for the development of peñas and other activities.



In this regard, the board of directors emphasized that in order to offer a renewed view of its interiors and the artistic process of the Lírico, six upright pianos were also restored.



For this 2022, on the other hand, it is intended to intervene constructively the headquarters of the Teatro Guiñol de Holguín, the Compañía de Danza Contemporánea Codanza and the folkloric dance company La Campana, taking into account that they are celebrating this year closed anniversaries of foundation.



In the space occupied by La Campana, known as Ilé de la Rumba, a capital repair is planned, with the purpose of rescuing spaces in disuse and locating in this place a cultural center that will serve as a stage for the company itself, and that will contain the Center for Documentation of the Performing Arts in the province and an office of the Tablas Alarcos publishing house, serving as a benefit to the artists of the CPAE, students and researchers.



At the same time, the capital restoration of the Colonial Theater of Gibara continues, and maintenance is provided to the different halls that make up the Eddy Suñol Cultural Theater Complex: the Ismaelillo, Los Gavilanes, Raúl Camayd and Alberto Dávalos, Yanet Pérez stressed.



