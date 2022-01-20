Award of the City in the XXXIX edition of the Holguinera Week of the Culture

Once again the Cuban City of Parks awarded its artists, in a gala held in the Provincial Museum La Periquera that was directed by the outstanding radio and television producer Isabel García Granados.

On this occasion, the wooden statuette representing the Cemí Baibrama, symbol of the aboriginal culture, was awarded to Wilmer Batista Escalona and Enrique Doimeadios Cuenca in History.



Meanwhile, Anabel Ramírez Hidalgo and La Loma Audiovisuals won the Promotional Communication Award, which also went to radio producers Vivian García and Loiber Fidalgo for the series "Hay un Martí" (There is a Martí).

The Promotional Campaign for Social Networks for the 85th Anniversary of Radio Angulo Provincial Radio Station, by designer Jorge Emilio Amita Tamayo, won in the Multimedia category and in design went to the Promotional Campaign for the 27th edition of the Ibero-American Culture Festival, by designer Raul Dranyi Barra Rojas.

On the other hand, the press jury decided to award the prize to La Covid-19 en Holguin by journalist Lourdes Pichs Rodriguez.

In music, the Cemí Baibrama went to the work "Mi son tiene ritmo y tumbao" by Reynier Cobiella Zaldívar and in literature were awarded the books "Tablero", of poetry and "Blanco y Azul" of narrative; while in plastic arts the prize was declared void.

In the ceremony, the outstanding poet Gilberto González Seik assured that "of these 270 years of Governments, the last 63 years made possible this cultural movement in Holguin; only since the dawn of January did culture flourish in this city".

Gonzalez Seik called for the 36th edition of the City Award in 2023, while recognizing the prestige of the contest throughout the country.



With the presence of the main authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Government in the province, the Award Gala closed the 39th edition of the Holguin Culture Week.