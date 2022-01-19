Inaugurated Jazz Festival in Cuba



Cuban musician and composer Ignacio Nachito Herrera, who lives in the United States, starred in the opening night of the 37th International Jazz Plaza Festival, local media reported today.



During the presentation held the day before at the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater, the artist, accompanied by his group Habana Jazz, showed his deep-rootedness for the land that formed him and made the scene his own with a high-flying repertoire.



In his words of gratitude, Herrera said he felt “proud to be here again. It is an immense pleasure to meet personalities that make the history of Cuban music” such as maestros Frank Fernández and César Pupy Pedroso.



From the selection of works for the evening, the Popurrí cha cha chá, performed together with the exceptional Lázaro Dagoberto González, violinist and member for more than 10 years of the legendary Orquesta Aragón in a tribute to the great precursors of the genre in Cuba, among them, Enrique Jorrín and Rafael Lay, was a delight.



In the heat of the night, showman and founding father of the Festival, Bobby Carcassés celebrated his four decades as leader of the Big Band AfroJazz with the show Del Blues a la Timba-De la Timba al Jazz, a performance dedicated to the late Cuban trumpeter José Manuel Crego, known as El Greco.



The winner of the 2012 National Music Award premiered the song Guajira Blues accompanied by Tammy López on vocals and violin; Robertico Carcassés on piano, and guests such as saxophonist César López and vocalist Zule Guerra, during a repertoire full of nuances that reaffirmed his title as father of the Jazz Plaza Festival.