Provincial Film Center convenes workshop on audiovisual production in Holguín

The Provincial Film Center in Holguin calls for participation from January 17 to 20 in the workshop on audiovisual production, which will be given by producer Anabel Ramirez, starting at 10:00 am in the Alternative Room of the lobby of the Cine Marti, located in the center of the Cuban city of parks.



The objectives of this workshop are to train audiovisual creators on the production process, types of producers and their functions.



This initiative is part of the activities developed by the Provincial Film Center to keep the National Audiovisual Festival in session throughout the year, which reaches its 15th edition with novel proposals, besides being one of the proposals to be carried out within the framework of the Holguin Culture Week.

For the month of March, a film script workshop will be offered by renowned screenwriter Amilcar Salatti.

The Center, as sponsor of this workshop, informs that registration is free, at no cost, to register for it and for more details contact by WhatsApp to the numbers 52402450 or 51693808.