The 39th edition of the Holguin Culture Week will be held in Holguin

The Holguinera Culture Week, the oldest cultural event held in the Cuban city of parks, will take place from January 14 to 19.



Taking into account the epidemiological situation of the municipality, its Organizing Committee decided that the public and cominudades activities will not take place, so that they will be done by invitation and under the strict compliance of the hygienic sanitary measures to prevent Covid-19.



The event will contemplate a wide plan of activities in the Universities, the schools of the

schools of the education system, grandparents' homes, work centers, penitentiaries and the system of municipal and provincial cultural institutions.



This 39th edition is dedicated to David Gomez Iglesia, outstanding historian and cultural promoter, to the centenary of the Provincial Concert Band, as well as to the 60th anniversary of the Rodrigo Prats Lyric Theater, the 30th anniversary of Codanza and the 25th anniversary of Radio Holguin.



It will have spaces like the Martiano Forum of the City, The Historian and the History, With smell of ink, the VIII Event of Investigation on Cultural Patrimony, the Hall of the City, the XXXII Encounter of Independence Wars, panels, conversatories, conferences, poetry recitals, cinema debates and others where it will deepen in subjects related to Holguin, its history and its culture.



The City Prize will summon 12 categories this time, whose awards will stimulate the intellectual movement of the territory.



The week of the Holguin culture that is organized by the Municipal Sectorial of Culture and other institutions, will also recognize the illustrious and outstanding children in the 270th anniversary of the granting to Holguin of the Title of City and Tenure of Government.