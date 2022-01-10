José María Vitier receives National Music Award in Cuba

Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso presented the 2021 National Music Award to prolific composer and pianist José María Vitier this Sunday night in Havana, during a tribute concert offered by the National Symphony Orchestra.



The director of the National Choir of Cuba, Digna Guerra, read the minutes of the jury that presided and integrated other renowned conductors such as Guido López-Gavilán, Joaquín Betancourt and Edesio Alejandro; all masters of musical creation, who already hold such high distinction on the island.



In his words, Guerra emphasized that Maestro Vitier "is the possessor of one of the most solid and numerically immense works of the composers of our generation" and, in turn, catalogued him as "the right bridge between popular and concert music. "



Before the emotion, Vitier confessed feeling honored and He said that "it is a blessing to have been born a musician in the country of music. To remain, to resist and to arrive dreaming at this third age, which is like a third shore of the river of imagination."



He also thanked the teachers who educated his inspiration as well as his disciples in more than six decades of work still without visible end because, in his opinion, "learning to learn is the greatest teaching in art."



As a reward for a life and work dedicated to music as a whole,the National Symphony Orchestra paid tribute to maestro Vitier with a recital that included nine of his emblematic compositions.

Flutist Niurka González gave a luxurious opening performance along with pianist Marcos Madrigal with the interpretation of two sublime pieces in the repertoire of maestro Vitier: Intimidad and Balada del amor adolescente.



Both instrumentalists accompanied the OSN in the successful purpose of honoring the 68-year-old creator, whose production has been the soundtrack of audiovisuals such as En silencio ha tenido que ser and Julito el pescador, in collaboration with his brother Sergio (1948-2016), also winner of the 2014 National Music Prize.



Other elegant versions of El siglo de las luces (1992) and Fresa y Chocolate (1993) recalled his imprint in Cuban cinema of all times; while of his Habana Concierto -written for symphonic format (extended)- they offered with a praised performance of the movements Pórtico and Vitral.



Madrigal made the Danza de fin de siglo his own, seconded by the symphonic formation under the baton of maestro Enrique Pérez Mesa, who earlier delighted the audience at the Covarrubias Hall of the National Theater.



For the closing, the Contradanza Festiva and he was the quintessential selection of the repertoire by Vitier himself, who invited to the stage his disciple Madrigal, soprano Barbara Llanes, Abel Acosta on percussion; all united in a Ave Maria for Cuba.

(With information from Prensa Latina)