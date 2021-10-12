Active artists and intellectuals in Holguin to celebrate the Day for the Cuban Culture

Multiple activities are taking place in the Cuban City of the Parks these days to celebrate the Day for the Cuban Culture that in this occasion is dedicated to the centenary of the Cuban narrator, essayist and critic Cintio Vitier, to the 120th anniversary of the foundation of the National Library of Cuba José Martí and to the 35th anniversary of the Association Hermanos Saiz.

Especially in Holguin, homage will be paid to the 35th anniversary of the foundation of the publishing house "Ediciones Holguin" and although some of the activities will be in person, the Direction of Culture decided that most of them will be carried out through the use of social networks and television as a fundamental scenario.

Thus, book presentations, visual arts exhibitions, poetry recitals, talks, concerts, audiovisual projections, creation workshops and others to be held in cultural institutions and popular councils of the territory are being developed during these days.

Taking into account the indications for the confrontation of Covid-19 and the particular conditions of each territory, artists and intellectuals from Holguin will be visiting the vaccination centers of the city and the communities during the whole month of October with songs, stories, monologues, book presentations, text readings and poetry recitals.

The publishing houses of Holguin, together with the Pedro Ortiz Domínguez Literary Promotion Center, the Art Center, the Provincial Council of Performing Arts with companies such as the Guiñol Theater, Codanza, Palabras al Viento, the Rodrígo Prats Lyric Theater, the Heritage institutions and the House of Ibero-America play a special role.

Throughout the province, the Casas de Cultura system joins the festivities with workshops, presentations by amateur artists, activities by the José Martí Art Instructors Brigade and the "Parejas de Baile" and "Te doy una Canción" (I Give You a Song) contests.

Book sale in a community in Holguin province. Photo: Taken from the Facebook profile of the Provincial Center of the Book and Literature Holguin.

With the aim of promoting cultural proposals with emphasis on young people, fundamentally through social networks, the Provincial Book Center together with Ediciones Holguin propose during the Day for Cuban Culture the promotion of Holguin and national literary artistic works.

Special moments took place this Monday, with a talk dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the foundation of the José Martí National Library; on the 13th, with the presentation of the Book-Art "A Mysterious Quantity"; made in the Manufactured Paper Workshop of the Center for Promotion and Development of Literature "Pedro Ortiz Domínguez" and on the 20th with the presentation of the book: "The House of the Lost Cats", Ediciones La Luz, by Liset Prego.José Martí's legacy also present

Meanwhile, Ediciones Holguin in its space "Con olor a tinta" interviews writer Lourdes Gonzalez Herrero, and proposes a debate on the experiences of writers through their publications in the framework of the 35th anniversary of the publishing house.

The literary activities in salute to the Day for Cuban Culture will be brought to a close with the poetry recital "Bajo un cielo tan amplio" (Under such a wide sky), with the participation of renowned writers Maribel Feliú, Kenia Leyva, Lourdes González, Yunior Figueroa and troubadour Fernando Cabrejas.

In a special way the José Martí Cultural Society (SCJM) joins the celebration day, this Monday saw the light through the social networks, in the website of Ediciones Holguín, the article "The social sciences in Ediciones Holguín", of the author MsC. Eliel Gómez Martínez, president of the SCJM in Holguín.

On the other hand, the panel dedicated to the Centenary of Cintio Vitier (Cayo Hueso, Florida, United States, September 25, 1921-Havana, Cuba, October 1, 2009), by Eliel Gómez Martínez, Carolina Gutiérrez Marroquín and Ariel Zaldívar Batista, all members of the Provincial Board of the SCJM, will be held on the 19th at the House of Culture of Ibero-America.

The "El Oro Nuevo" (New Gold) Marti's gathering returns to the Calixto Garcia's Birthplace on October 20, this time with the theme "Marti's linkage of October 10 and the preparation of the Necessary War" with the speaker Abilio Torres.