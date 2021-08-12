Artworks by Pablo Picasso will be auctioned in the U.S.A.

Sotheby's auction house announced today the sale of important works by Pablo Picasso, including oil paintings, works on paper and ceramics, worth up to 100 million dollars in the United States.

The event, scheduled for October 23 in Las Vegas, will cover more than 50 years of Picasso's career, from 1917 to 1969, and is the most significant sale to take place in the well-known American city.

The sale of 11 pieces stands out, among them Woman with a Red Orange Cap, one of the last portraits Picasso painted of his muse, lover and mother of his daughter, Marie-Thérèse Walter.

The works will be exhibited in the famous 'city that never sleeps' and New York before their official exchange, and will also travel for brief shows in Asia.

For the first time, Sotheby's will hold one of its highly-prized auctions outside its New York headquarters.

With information from Prensa Latina news agency