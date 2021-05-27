Cuba: Alicia Alonso Photography Contest announced

The José Martí Cultural Society and the Cuban National Commission for Unesco called for lens artists from all over the world to participate in the Alicia Alonso International Dance Photography Contest.

The contest evokes the figure of the prima ballerina assoluta and her greatest legacy, the Cuban Ballet School, as a pretext to appreciate in images the work of dancers, teachers and choreographers born in the country and who work inside or outside it.

According to the contest rules, participants may participate with photographs or photographic series in several categories related to the field of dance as stage, backstage, dance classes, studio, dance in landscapes and portrait.

Authors may send up to three images in the different sections presented in digital format and must not show the photographer's name, watermark or any other information.

The works must be sent to the contest's e-mail address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , along with the author's name and surname, nationality and a brief curriculum vitae of up to 100 words, according to the call for entries.

The deadline for entries is August 25, 2021 and the shortlisted works will be announced on September 10 on the contest's official websites.

An international jury presided over by Gabriel Dávalos and made up of prestigious professionals from the United States, Russia, Argentina and Cuba, will award the prizes consisting of one award for each category and a Grand Prize for the best photograph.

The winning images will be part of a large exhibition to be held in public spaces in several heritage cities of Cuba, which will be inaugurated in this capital on December 21, 2021, in honor of the 101st birthday of the prima ballerina assoluta.

The first Alicia Alonso International Dance Photography Contest is also sponsored by the creative project Matria.

(With information from Prensa Latina)



