To create, to dream and to found in Romerías because art also saves

This Sunday began the XXVIII edition of the Romerías de Mayo after a year of its first exclusive edition through social networks and traditional media.

For the second time, the Covid-19 plays a trick on the restless, creative, happy and dreamers who used to meet every May in the City of Parks to continue defending tradition and modernity through young art in a festival with the participation of many countries, but nothing stops them and the Romerías de Mayo arrive in cyberspace from Holguín, Cuba and the world.

In this way that these times impose, pilgrims from all over Cuba and the world will share in the virtual world their music, digital books, works of visual arts, memories of previous Romerías, as well as forodebates to continue rethinking the country from the artistic creation and cultural policy of the nation.

Events such as Babel, Cámara Azul, Fotofest, La Isla en Versos, Palabras Compartidas, Vivencias, Raíces and many others that converge in Holguín during the fifth month of the year and that have their backbone in the Congreso Memoria Nuestra will return.

They will do it as we have already said from digital spaces and traditional media to take care of the health of all, which is ultimately the health of Cuba, but undoubtedly their young voices will be raised for a better world in the ways of art.

The strength of the Cuban youth will be palpable in those virtual scenarios, which together with youth from all over the world will make the Party of Hugs. It will no longer be the physical embrace in Calixto Garcia Park but a strong embrace in the distance, an embrace of hope against the blockade and for the health of the planet.

The 28th edition of the Romerías de Mayo will pay special attention to Uneac and AHS throughout their 60 and 35 years of existence, respectively, and to the significance of "Palabras a los intelectuales" in Cuban cultural policy.

Romeros of yesterday and today continue creating, founding and dreaming in 2021, in the midst of the epidemiological situation imposed by the pandemic, with the certainty that art is also a way to save.