Companies from Cuba celebrate International Dance Day virtually

More than 20 national companies are celebrating the International Dance Day in Cuba on Wednesday 28 and 29 Thursday.

The contest pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the artistic career of teacher and choreographer Rosario Cardenas, who won the 2013 National Dance Award for her commendable work in training generations of dancers, as well as the 15th anniversary of the Havana Dance Center.

The participation of internationally recognized companies such as Acosta Danza, Havana Queens, Flamenca Ecos and Malpaso, along with Los Hijos del Director and MiCompañia, whose talent shows the plurality of languages in the Cuban dance scene, stands out.

The event, supported by the National Council of Performing Arts, encourages the meeting among dance companies and invites to keynote speeches, debates, master classes and workshops about the art of movement through the main digital technological platforms.

Other companies such as Revolution, Santiago Alfonso, Rakatan, Raices Profundas, Free Dance, Asi Somos, Ban-Rarra, Compañia de Danzas Tradicionales JJ, Yoldance and The Concept also participate in this celebration.

With information from PL