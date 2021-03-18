Initiatives are developed in Holguin to promote the habit of reading.

Many initiatives are promoted in Holguin to encourage reading, an inexhaustible source of knowledge which is also an open door to imagination.

Among them, Ediciones la Luz stands out with its campaign "Reading brings us closer, reading is healthy" aimed at encouraging the habit of reading in times when social distancing is imposed.

For its part, the literary promoter Pedro Ortiz, with its project "Poesía de Cordel" (String Poetry) takes up the classic Lusitanian modality of presenting publications to readers through texts hanging from a string, a great attraction for lovers of love poetry; also Ediciones Holguín is developing the promotional campaign "Patria es lectura" (Homeland is Reading).

Meanwhile, the Provincial Book Center in collaboration with Casa de Iberoamérica, together with Holguin publishing houses, started this Tuesday a campaign called "Writers for Life".

As explained by Iván Alexander Chacón Ochoa, "Writers for Life" has as its main scenario the digital platforms, as an alternative to the suspension of the 2021 International Book Fair due to COVID-19.

"The Coronavida project is part of this campaign and is made up of a brigade of booksellers who will take the books requested through the telephone number 24 427681 to the homes of readers throughout the province".



Reading is essential to be connected to the world and to people, because reading keeps us alive, it makes us feel part of something. That is why Coronavida brings writers and readers together while helping to keep people in their homes, which helps to combat the spread of COVID-19.



"It fills us with satisfaction that through this initiative we are going to be more with our people and thus we are going to grow more with the habit of reading that in the current moments we need to be able to get out a little stress that we have due to the pandemic"; assured Chacón Ochoa.



"Thanks to the networks, to the publishers, thanks to Casa Iberoamericana, this wonderful work that we are doing together, because we are going to increase the habit of reading in our population in general".

Reading is freedom and joy, hence the insistence and need to make it a vital necessity.



