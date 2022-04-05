Cuban children and youth celebrate across the country

Cuba is proud today as all children, adolescents and young people celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 61st anniversary of the José Martí Pioneer Students Organization (OPJM).



This year’s commemoration started with the UJC’s call Vamos Con Todo (Let's Go All Out), which schools and other youth collective spaces have echoed and includes cultural activities, concerts, sporting events, excursions and campouts, as well as volunteer work sessions to support of the country's economic recovery, with emphasis on its aims of food sovereignty and local development.

On its end, the Center for Youth Studies held the International Congress of Researchers on Childhood, Adolescence and Youth from March 29 to 31 to foster debate among academics, decision-makers and students on the issues that most influence the new generations, whose political vanguard conferred distinctions on students, workers and institutions engaged in the nation’s economic, political and social effort.

As the youth organization of the Communist Party of Cuba and prime source of its members, the UJC has long played a key role in the Revolution and developed relations with organizations from all over the world, whereas the OPJM is focused on instilling the need to study in children and teenagers and giving them a sense of social responsibility and love for the homeland and the peoples of the world.