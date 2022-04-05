Cuba will strengthen its national electricity system with a new floating power plant

The Cuban government continues its search for alternatives to reinforce the generation of electricity with the addition of a new floating power plant, which will arrive in the country in the coming weeks from Turkey, informed the Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte Cruz, on his Twitter account.



The Caribbean island reached an agreement with the Turkish company Karen for the shipment of another floating power plant that will contribute 15 megawatts (MW) to the national electric power system.



This unit will complement the four already in operation in Havana Bay and in the vicinity of the Máximo Gómez Báez thermoelectric power plant in Mariel, Artemisa, as part of the Turkish company's first project in Latin America.



The vessels with energy technology allow the maintenance of other thermoelectric power plants, contribute to increase the national reserve and substitute the use of diesel, one of the most expensive fuels for generation.

The news came on the same day that the Unión Eléctrica reported some service disruptions due to the departure of unit No. 1 at Felton and a unit at Nuevitas due to breakdowns.

The interruptions will be programmed by the different territories, in order to reduce the inconvenience to the population, according to a note published on the Ministry of Energy and Mines website.



In addition, work is being carried out on the maintenance of four thermoelectric power plants to guarantee the stability of this service during the summer, as well as on the reestablishment of two units in the Mariel CTE.

With information from Prensa Latina news agency