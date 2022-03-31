Real Audio

Draft Cuban Family Code emphasizes protection of children

Draft Cuban Family Code emphasizes protection of children

Pin It

On version 24 of the Family Code bill, which includes affection and solidarity as new bases of relations with children the protection of children and adolescents is high

The statement was made by Ana Maria Alvarez-Tabio, professor of the Law Faculty at the University of Havana during a panel held at the International Congress on Research about Children, Adolescents and Youths.

The professor said that the new bill encompasses a radical change about the conception of children and adolescents as subjects of protection, transforming them from vulnerable and in need, according to the paternalistic view, to active subjects of rights with more effective materialization.

The bill—said the expert—includes instrumental elements for the social life of the minors, including the respect for their condition of being persons in development, the wipe out of their classification as incapable subjects, the acknowledgement of their progressive autonomy and their right to participation.

Also included in the project is the possibility that children exercise their rights by themselves in tune with their maturity and particularities, as well as the obligation of the parents and other adult persons to guide them in this mission, said the professor.

Important enough is the participation of the state in designing and establishing policies that protect the children integral participation. Cuba assumes this new paradigm according to the Constitution of the Republic and the Convention for the Rights of the Child, which include the children’s right to identity, to live and grow in the family and their protection against violence.

The Family Code bill is currently under debates by the Cuban people throughout the country until April 30.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Draft Cuban Family Code emphasizes protection of children

    On version 24 of the Family Code bill, which includes affection and solidarity as new bases of relations with children the protection of children and adolescents is high

  • Cuba urges to take extreme measures against Covid-19 due to increase of cases

    President Miguel Diaz-Canel and scientists of the archipelago urged on Tuesday to take extreme hygienic-sanitary measures in view of the increase of Covid-19 cases.

  • Focused on linking economic actors, First local development fair in Havana.

    With the participation of 720 actors from all forms of management, the first Havana 2022 Local Development Fair was opened today at the Expocuba fairgrounds.

  • In Holguin micro and small business linked to renewable energy sources

    Dedicated to sustainable energy solutions based on the use of renewable sources, Ecensol is the first MSME established in Holguín that will contribute results to the national electric system and to sectors of society.

  • Romerías de Mayo will return this 2022 to the presenciality in Holguín

    Prensa Latina/Redacción  The XXIX edition of the Romerías de Mayo will return this 2022 to the city of Holguin, after two years of celebrations on digital platforms, its organizers announced Saturday.The so-called World Festival of Artistic Youths will have as slogan The youths for the peace of the peoples and will dedicate its current call to the 65th anniversary of the assassination of brothers Sergio and Luis Saíz Montes de Oca.The event is scheduled from May 2 to 8 in the Cuban city of parks, where musical groups, dance and theater companies, researchers, writers, cultural promoters and painters of the country will gather to be part of this Festival of Tradition and ModernityThe event's activities include the International Congress of Thought Memoria Nuestra, dedicated to research and reflection as a platform for decolonization and identity confluences; in addition to the Cámara Azul space for film screenings and the traditional Fiesta de los Abrazos (Festival of Hugs).According to the promoters, the event will focus on the universality of regional cultures, the interrelation between the arts and generations, experimental and avant-garde exercises and a well-deserved tribute to the founding fathers.Promoted by the Hermanos Saíz Association, since 1992 the Romerías have been projected as a bastion of cultural diversity and a vehicle for artists to find communication and peace through exchange.(With information from Prensa Latina)  

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.