Real Audio

Focused on linking economic actors, First local development fair in Havana.

Pin It

With the participation of 720 actors from all forms of management, the first Havana 2022 Local Development Fair was opened today at the Expocuba fairgrounds.

 The opening of the event, which will run until next Sunday, was attended by Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the party in the capital; Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister of the country and the heads of communications, and foreign trade and foreign investment, Mayra Arevich Marin and Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, respectively.

Luis Carlos Gongora Dominguez, director of foreign trade and international relations of the Havana Government, said that the just opened event is the one of the coordination of the economic actors who want to boost the country's capital.

He explained that there are more than 3,140 exhibitors, divided into state entities, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, agricultural and non-agricultural cooperatives and self-employed workers, who will exhibit their main products and services.

Gongora Dominguez emphasized that this first edition had a quick response from these actors, who are called to join forces in accordance with the economic policy being promoted in the country.

It is essential to ensure the progress of territorial strategies with a view to strengthening municipalities to reduce the main differences between them, hence the role of economic actors to include in their management plans that contribute to neighborhoods and communities, the executive said.

Under the slogan "In local development we count on everything", the Fair will last until April 3, and will include, in addition to scientific sessions, options for the Havana population with recreational and cultural activities, book presentations, concerts and gastronomic services.

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Focused on linking economic actors, First local development fair in Havana.

    With the participation of 720 actors from all forms of management, the first Havana 2022 Local Development Fair was opened today at the Expocuba fairgrounds.

  • In Holguin micro and small business linked to renewable energy sources

    Dedicated to sustainable energy solutions based on the use of renewable sources, Ecensol is the first MSME established in Holguín that will contribute results to the national electric system and to sectors of society.

  • Romerías de Mayo will return this 2022 to the presenciality in Holguín

    Prensa Latina/Redacción  The XXIX edition of the Romerías de Mayo will return this 2022 to the city of Holguin, after two years of celebrations on digital platforms, its organizers announced Saturday.The so-called World Festival of Artistic Youths will have as slogan The youths for the peace of the peoples and will dedicate its current call to the 65th anniversary of the assassination of brothers Sergio and Luis Saíz Montes de Oca.The event is scheduled from May 2 to 8 in the Cuban city of parks, where musical groups, dance and theater companies, researchers, writers, cultural promoters and painters of the country will gather to be part of this Festival of Tradition and ModernityThe event's activities include the International Congress of Thought Memoria Nuestra, dedicated to research and reflection as a platform for decolonization and identity confluences; in addition to the Cámara Azul space for film screenings and the traditional Fiesta de los Abrazos (Festival of Hugs).According to the promoters, the event will focus on the universality of regional cultures, the interrelation between the arts and generations, experimental and avant-garde exercises and a well-deserved tribute to the founding fathers.Promoted by the Hermanos Saíz Association, since 1992 the Romerías have been projected as a bastion of cultural diversity and a vehicle for artists to find communication and peace through exchange.(With information from Prensa Latina)  

  • For a better control of medicines in Holguin

    The current context of medicines in Cuba is marked by several complexities such as the existence of an informal market, shortages and deficits of drugs, especially for the care of serious patients, oncology and chronic diseases, given among other causes by the shortage of raw materials and international logistics problems.

  • Actions in Holguín to control the advance of chronic non-transmissible diseases

    Active surveillance and research of chronic non-transmissible diseases is the key to curb their increasingly accelerated advance, since at the end of 2021, nine of the 10 leading causes of death were related to this type of diseases.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.