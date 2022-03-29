Focused on linking economic actors, First local development fair in Havana.

With the participation of 720 actors from all forms of management, the first Havana 2022 Local Development Fair was opened today at the Expocuba fairgrounds.

The opening of the event, which will run until next Sunday, was attended by Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the party in the capital; Alejandro Gil Fernandez, deputy prime minister of the country and the heads of communications, and foreign trade and foreign investment, Mayra Arevich Marin and Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, respectively.

Luis Carlos Gongora Dominguez, director of foreign trade and international relations of the Havana Government, said that the just opened event is the one of the coordination of the economic actors who want to boost the country's capital.

He explained that there are more than 3,140 exhibitors, divided into state entities, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, agricultural and non-agricultural cooperatives and self-employed workers, who will exhibit their main products and services.

Gongora Dominguez emphasized that this first edition had a quick response from these actors, who are called to join forces in accordance with the economic policy being promoted in the country.

It is essential to ensure the progress of territorial strategies with a view to strengthening municipalities to reduce the main differences between them, hence the role of economic actors to include in their management plans that contribute to neighborhoods and communities, the executive said.

Under the slogan "In local development we count on everything", the Fair will last until April 3, and will include, in addition to scientific sessions, options for the Havana population with recreational and cultural activities, book presentations, concerts and gastronomic services.