Cuba: National Assembly calls for consulation on food sovereignity

The consultation of the Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security, unprecedented in the Cuban legal framework, continues with the call to Cuban producers to enrich the proposal with their experience and considerations.



The National Assembly of People’s Power began a tour of the western territories of the country this week in order to hear the producers’ opinions on said law.



The debates took place yesterday in the provinces of Artemisa and Mayabeque, with similar meetings expected to be held in Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara and Sancti Spíritus before the end of the week.



A press release from the Cuban parliament specified that the producers recognized in their speeches the relevance of a regulation of this kind, which acknowledges the role of local agricultural systems and urges them to give priority and autonomy in resource management.



Homero Acosta, secretary of the National Assembly, wrote on Twitter that carrying out these consultations is a democratic way of promote laws in Cuba because the recipients of said laws participate in the process of creating new regulations and their experiences and opinions are taken into account.



The Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security defines new work structures and refers to issues such as food safety, foreign investment, agroecology, and nutritional communication and education, among other issues.