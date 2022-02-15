Real Audio

Cuba thanks donation of rice from Chinese company

Cuba thanks donation of rice from Chinese company

Pin It


Cuban authorities thanked the Chinese company Yutong on Monday for donating 300 tons of rice, worth 210,000 dollars, which reaffirms the friendship between the two peoples.


The gratitude was expressed by Deputy Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Deborah Rivas, who thanked the firm for the gesture of solidarity, and ratified the close relations between the company and Cuba.


Rivas stressed that Cuba grants great importance to Yutong, a company that it considers a strategic partner to guarantee interprovincial and urban transportation, but which is also a close friend and is willing to lend a hand, as it has demonstrated since 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


Deputy Domestic Trade Minister Grisel Avila stressed that the donation is a contribution to mitigate the effects of the intensified economic blockade by the United States against Cuba, and explained that it will be used for social consumption (hospitals, nursing homes) and the population.


Yutong’s representative in Cuba, Yang Tengfei, said at the ceremony that the delivery is the true expression of the deep relationship established with the Cuban people in recent years.


He added that in the future the company will continue to value the long-term strategic cooperation between the two parties and will contribute to the development of Cuban society, as it has done so far.

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Cuba thanks donation of rice from Chinese company

    Cuban authorities thanked the Chinese company Yutong on Monday for donating 300 tons of rice, worth 210,000 dollars, which reaffirms the friendship between the two peoples. The gratitude was expressed by Deputy Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Deborah Rivas, who thanked the firm for the gesture of solidarity, and ratified the close relations between the company and Cuba. Rivas stressed that Cuba grants great importance to Yutong, a company that it considers a strategic partner to guarantee interprovincial and urban transportation, but which is also a close friend and is willing to lend a hand, as it has demonstrated since 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy Domestic Trade Minister Grisel Avila stressed that the donation is a contribution to mitigate the effects of the intensified economic blockade by the United States against Cuba, and explained that it will be used for social consumption (hospitals, nursing homes) and the population. Yutong’s representative in Cuba, Yang Tengfei, said at the ceremony that the delivery is the true expression of the deep relationship established with the Cuban people in recent years. He added that in the future the company will continue to value the long-term strategic cooperation between the two parties and will contribute to the development of Cuban society, as it has done so far.  

  • Cayo Bariay: Holguín's growing natural attraction

    In Cuba there is a natural park that has a lot of history and attracts today the gaze especially of Europeans for certain mystery, it is Cayo Bariay, in the province of Holguin.

  • -"Science and innovation have answers for everyone", stated Díaz-Canel

      “We have learned that science and innovation have answers for everyone,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on Twitter in reference to the 13th International Congress University 2022, which concludes this Friday

  • President of the Communist Party of Spain visits Cuba

    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received on Wednesday the president of the Communist Party of Spain, José Luis Centella Gómez, at the Palace of the Revolution with whom he held a fraternal and friendly dialogue in which they discussed issues related to regional and international affairs.

  • San Remo Music Awards to be held in Cuba

    Despite the attempted boycott orchestrated on social networks, Organizers of the San Remo Music Awards (SRMA) assured at a press conference that the event will take place in Cuba, from April 5 to 10.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.