Cuba, third in the world in population with one dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine

Cuba today has 10 million 581,126 people with at least one dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine, a figure that places the country in third place in the world in this indicator.



According to figures published today by the statistics site of the British Oxford University, Our World in Data, only the United Arab Emirates and Portugal are ahead of the Caribbean nation, followed by Brazil, the United States, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Bangladesh and Russia, in the top 10.

The Finlay Institute, producer of the drugs Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, expressed through the social network Twitter its pride for such placement, because -it pointed out- since the beginning of the epidemic, a strategy was designed from a scientific perspective and based on its own immunizers.



Information from the website Our World in Data indicates that 61.5 percent of the world's population has received at least one injection of vaccine against Covid-19 and 10.24 billion doses have been administered globally.



Only 10.4 percent of people in low-income states have received at least the first administration, the British university states, a sign of the inequity in equitable access to biologics against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.



Since before the end of the year 2021, Our World in Data places Cuba at the head in doses applied per 100 citizens, with a current rate of 305.29.



In that section are Chile (244.05), United Arab Emirates (237.32), China (208.46), Brazil (173.21), United States (163.74), Mexico (130.26), India (121.72), Indonesia (117.61) and Russia (106.76) close the top 10.



To date - according to the Ministry of Public Health - 34 million 551,520 doses of the national biological Abdala, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, in addition to Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus and Abdala, have been applied in the country.



Of this total, nine million 354 thousand 969 people have the second administration and a third, nine million 27 thousand 419 Cubans.



In addition, a total of 5,587,846 people have booster doses, which represents 50 percent of the vaccine-eligible population.



Cuba began its vaccination campaign in May 2021 and since then has made steady progress and even helped Iran, Venezuela, Vietnam, Nicaragua, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mexico and Syria with its vaccines.



(With information from Prensa Latina)