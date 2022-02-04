Visible impacts of the U.S. blockade on the Felton thermoelectric plant



The Lidio Ramón Pérez thermoelectric power plant, located in the town of Felton, in the municipality of Mayarí in the province of Holguín, and officially inaugurated by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz on January 5, 2001, shows in most of its generating areas the traces of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for the past 60 years.



Osmel Maturell Reyes, general director of the entity, confirmed to ACN that the measures applied by the U.S. administrations have an impact on the stability of the industry due to the sanctions and threats against those suppliers who trade with the Cuban State any of the inputs demanded in the generating areas of this plant.



An example of this, he stressed, was when in 2019 the German company Clyde Bergemann, which supplied spare parts for the blowtorches for the boilers of the Termoeléctrica Holguinera, announced that it would stop doing business with Cuba because of the negative effects for its own interests by being sanctioned by the U.S. administration if they continued with that commercial link with the largest of the Antilles.



In fact, he pointed out, we as a company were forced to change suppliers, which makes the acquisition of spare parts for these components, used in the elimination of waste from electricity generation in the plant with the largest generation capacity installed in the country's electric power system, more expensive.

There are many examples, the director pointed out, that demonstrate the impact of the genocidal policy towards stability that we could maintain in contracts with companies annexed to U.S. interests, as is the case, among others, of the commercialization of B&K vibration sensors, used by the recently repaired turbogroup one of the plant, which had to look for other suppliers after this English firm was bought by U.S. capital.



In these cases, the director gave another example of the impact of the U.S. blockade on Cuba with the company Brush, manufacturer of the generators used at Felton, which is unable to supply spare parts due to pressure from U.S. shareholders because of the persecution of transactions and the risks of buying parts from unknown companies, which also leads to the loss of the guarantee of these means before the manufacturers.

Maturell Reyes reaffirmed that the impact of the U.S. blockade against Cuba for the last six decades has had real effects on this electricity generating plant in the day-to-day running of its main areas of work, since the country constantly has to change its links with foreign companies that produce the necessary components to keep it running, due to the sanctions to which they can be subjected for the mere fact of trading with the island.



This imposes on the country an additional surcharge on the cost of spare parts which is known as "Cuba risk" and means that the suppliers charge the highest possible price to compensate economically for any financial sanction applied by the US government.



The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for six decades by the U.S. government is an extensive legal framework that includes laws and regulations that prohibit, regulate, persecute and sanction, even extraterritorially, economic relations with Cuba.



