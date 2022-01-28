Cuba participates on Latin American Forum of Environment Ministers

Cuba is present at the 40th Anniversary Special Session of the Forum of Ministers of the Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean, which opened on Thursday in Costa Rica.

The event, which will be taking place in Tegucigalpa until Friday, is attended by a delegation headed by Dr. Adianez Taboada, Cuba’s deputy minister of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA).



According to information disclosed in this capital, participants in the event will discuss the future and role of this regional political space, within the framework of the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environment Program.

The delegations will address ways to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals in a context of post-Covid-19 economic and social recovery, and will discuss how to strengthen alliances and financing of action environmental.



According to the press release from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, Cuba intends to maintain an active call for concrete, inclusive, effective actions with a regional and global scope, where everyone marches in the same direction to reverse the damage suffered by nature.



“Cuba maintains its position of contributing to strengthening the regional offices, granting them more financial and technological resources and of the Latin American and Caribbean Initiative for Sustainable Development (ILAC) in relation to the sustainable use and development of biodiversity and the increase in use of renewable energy sources,” the statement said.